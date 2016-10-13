Smithfield resumes partial operations on Thursday at N.C. hog plants

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Oct 13 Smithfield Foods resumed partial operations on Thursday at its North Carolina plants and is running at full capacity at the Virginia facility as they recover from the impact of Hurricane Matthew, a company spokeswoman told Reuters by e-mail on Thursday.
Smithfield's Tar Heel, Carolina plant, the biggest in the world with an estimated daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, has been closed since Saturday due to Hurricane Matthew.
Also, the company's plants in Gwaltney, Virginia and Clinton, N.C., were both recently idled by the storm. They have a daily estimated slaughter capacity of roughly 10,000 head, according to National Hog Farmer magazine.
"None of our processing plants in North Carolina or Virginia suffered substantive damage, but flooding is making the movement of hogs and employees difficult," said Smithfield spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.