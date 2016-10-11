Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
WILMINGTON, N.C. Oct 11 Smithfield Foods Inc is working to resume operations on Thursday at the world's largest hog processing facility in North Carolina, after closing it due to Hurricane Matthew, the plant's electric supplier told Reuters.
Representatives of Smithfield, owned by China's WH Group Ltd , could not immediately be reached for comment.
The plant in Tar Heel, N.C., has a daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer magazine. It was closed on Saturday because of the storm, a hog supplier has said. (Reporting by Jim Brumm; Writing by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.