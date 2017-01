UPDATE 1-Oil and gasoline terminals begin restart in wake of hurricane

(Updates with outages as of Sunday 2 p.m.) By Jessica Resnick-Ault Oct 9 Hurricane Matthew's damage to oil and gasoline storage infrastructure in the U.S. Southeast was limited, according to terminals and trade associations contacted by Reuters. Oil and gasoline terminals in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando reopened over the weekend, following Hurricane Matthew, and select terminals in Jacksonville also have reopened, according to Ned Bowman, chief executive of the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, a trade association focused on gasoline distribution in the state. "Florida escaped pretty easily," Bowman said. "It could have been a lot, lot worse." The terminals did not sustain damage and efforts are underway to get gasoline to crews working to restore power to areas where the storm did the most significant damage. Florida receives 90 percent of its fuel by ship so port closures can limit availability. A key port at Jacksonville remains open only on a limited basis, while other major ports have reopened. Terminals on the South Carolina and Georgia coasts also have been shut. South Carolina terminals said they were surveying damage and aiming to open Monday. Below is a listing of the operating status of terminals in the area compiled from Reuters data and interviews. Operator Capacity City State Status (barrels) TransMontaigne 728,359 Cape FL Open Canaveral Seaport Canaveral 2,830,414 Cape FL Open Canaveral Vecergy 1,349,000 Dania Beach FL Closed Buckeye 600,000 Jacksonville FL Closed Marathon 600,000 Jacksonville FL Open Petroleum Corp NuStar 2,459,000 Jacksonville FL Closed Center Point 1,506,269 Jacksonville FL Closed World Point 780,992 Jacksonville FL Closed Terminals Omega Partners 260,000 Jacksonville FL Open Westway Terminal 324,004 Jacksonville FL Closed Co NuStar Energy 2,459,000 Jacksonville FL Closed TransMontaigne 672,517 Miami FL Open Kinder Morgan 1,660,000 Orlando FL Open Chevron 220,841 Panama City FL Open Vecergy 350,000 Riviera FL Open Beach Chevron 725,000 Fort FL Open Lauderdale Buckeye 348,800 Fort FL Open Lauderdale ExxonMobil 575,000 Fort FL Open Lauderdale Kinder Morgan 548,900 Fort FL Open Lauderdale Marathon 75,052 Fort FL Open Petroleum Corp Lauderdale Marathon 318,000 Fort FL Open Petroleum Corp Lauderdale Motiva 558,000 Fort FL Open Enterprises Lauderdale Motiva 546,000 Fort FL Open Enterprises Lauderdale TransMontaigne 3,004,031 Fort FL Open Lauderdale TransMontaigne 5,000,000 Fort FL Open Lauderdale TransMontaigne 3,004,031 Fort FL Open Lauderdale Citgo 590,514 Port FL Open Everglades Citgo Holdings 140,000 Niceville FL Open TransMontaigne 759,897 Tampa FL Open Motiva 527,000 Tampa FL Open Enterprises Murphy Oil 445,000 Tampa FL Open TransMontaigne 1,518,664 Tampa FL Open Citgo 850,000 Tampa FL Open Buckeye 436,000 Tampa FL Open Kinder Morgan 1,660,000 Tampa FL Open Buckeye Terminals 434,100 Tampa FL Open Chevron 580,000 Tampa FL Open Marathon 260,000 Tampa FL Open Petroleum Corp Marathon 998,000 Tampa FL Open Petroleum Corp American 221,000 Brunswick GA Closed Midstream Partners Epic Midstream 1,129,554 Savannah GA Closed until Monday Colonial Group 576,109 Savannah GA Closed until 8 a.m. Monday Vopak 235,811 Savannah GA Closed Odfjell 500,000 Charleston SC Closed Kinder Morgan 430,000 North SC Closed Charleston Buckeye 1,091,400 North SC Closed Charleston (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Bill Trott)