Ahead of storm, U.S. planes, trains and trucks diverted, canceled

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 6 Hundreds of flights have been
canceled, Florida airports are being shuttered and train
services suspended as Hurricane Matthew heads toward the U.S.
southeastern coast, with passengers and goods likely to be
stranded or delayed through Saturday.
Atlanta-based Delta Airlines said 130 flights were
canceled on Thursday after the airline halted operations at
southern Florida airports including Miami. A further 150 will be
canceled on Friday as Florida airports further north such as
Orlando are affected. Additional cancellations are expected for
Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, the airline said.
A spokeswoman for Chicago-based United Airlines said
the company canceled 180 flights from Wednesday through Saturday
affecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando and
Jacksonville.
"This is a very fluid situation, so we are ready to change
and cancel more flights as needed," she said.
American Airlines has canceled flights in southern Florida
starting Thursday afternoon, which should resume by midday on
Friday. The airline said Orlando flights will cease late on
Thursday afternoon, with a reduced service resuming Saturday
morning. Jacksonville flights will cease on Friday morning and
reduced service will resume on Saturday.
Southwest Airlines Co said it had canceled 60
flights for Thursday due to the hurricane.
A FedEx spokeswoman said the package delivery company is
implementing unspecified contingency plans but warned of
potential service delays or disruptions.
"Contingency plans are being implemented to ensure that
shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as
conditions permit," said Glenn Zaccara, a spokesman for rival
United Parcel Service Inc.
Operations on No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp's main
Florida line from Auburndale into Jacksonville would cease late
on Thursday afternoon, spokeswoman Melanie Cost said.
Services from Florida into Georgia, South Carolina and North
Carolina would be curtailed until after the storm passes, she
added.
No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp is moving
equipment away from Southeast coastal areas and transferring
shipments inland to secured rail yards. Traffic en route to
affected regions is being held at yards throughout the Norfolk
Southern system to alleviate congestion in those areas.
Miami-based trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc
will close its headquarters during the storm, spokesman
David Bruce said. But he added that Ryder is "repositioning
rental trucks to the affected areas and working to ensure an
uninterrupted fuel supply for our customers in the days after
the storm passes."
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)