Murphy says shutting Gulf of Mexico production

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) was shutting in offshore oil and natural gas prodcution in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday due to the threat of a tropical cyclone in the next few days, the company said.

"We continue to monitor the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico very closely," said company spokesman Barry Jeffrey in a statement. "Non-essential personnel have been evacuated and we are proceeding to shut in our upstream operations and evacuate remaining personnel." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)