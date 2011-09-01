Murphy says shutting Gulf of Mexico production

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) was
shutting in offshore oil and natural gas prodcution in the Gulf
of Mexico on Thursday due to the threat of a tropical cyclone
in the next few days, the company said.
"We continue to monitor the tropical disturbance in the
Gulf of Mexico very closely," said company spokesman Barry
Jeffrey in a statement. "Non-essential personnel have been
evacuated and we are proceeding to shut in our upstream
operations and evacuate remaining personnel."
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)