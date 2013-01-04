UPDATE 3 -US Congress approves some Sandy storm relief amid anger over delay

* Bill has $9.7 billion for flood insurance claims
* Vote on remainder of $60 billion plan set for Jan. 15
* Republicans seek to "take out the pork"
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 The U.S. Congress on Friday
approved $9.7 billion in initial relief for victims of
Superstorm Sandy, but New York and New Jersey lawmakers seethed
over delays in passing the rest of a $60.4 billion federal aid
package.
The House of Representatives voted 354-67 to keep the
National Flood Insurance Program solvent and able to pay claims
of thousands of homeowners who suffered flood damage in coastal
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from the October storm.
The Senate then quickly passed the measure by voice vote,
and it now moves to President Barack Obama to be signed into law
on his vacation in Hawaii.
House Speaker John Boehner drew scathing criticism this week
- including blasts from New York and New Jersey Republicans -
when he canceled a House vote on the full $60.4 billion aid
package passed by the Senate.
The frustration continued on Friday as lawmakers from both
parties complained that the flood insurance infusion would do
little to help the bulk of those suffering more than two months
after the devastating Oct. 29 storm.
"It took only 10 days after Katrina for President (George
W.) Bush to sign $60 billion in Katrina aid," said New Jersey
Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell, referring to the 2005
hurricane that devastated the Gulf Coast. "How dare you come to
this floor and make people think everything is OK."
Boehner, re-elected on Thursday for another term as House
speaker, canceled the earlier vote on the full Sandy aid package
amid Republican discontent on Tuesday over the "fiscal cliff"
deal. That legislation prevented tax hikes on most Americans but
did not achieve the significant spending cuts House Republicans
wanted.
An aide to Boehner said Tuesday night was "not a good time"
to hold a vote on another massive spending bill.
But after coming under fire from Republicans, including
Representative Peter King of New York and New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie a potential presidential contender for 2016,
Boehner scheduled Friday's vote on the piece of the package.
He also promised a second vote on Jan. 15 for the remaining
portion of nearly $51 billion in aid. The House is not in
session next week.
"This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions," King said.
"If you saw the suffering that's going on, if you saw the people
who don't have food and shelter, you'd realize how horrible this
is."
The federal flood insurance program will run out of money
next week to pay claims without the $9.7 billion increase in
borrowing capacity, the Federal Emergency Management Agency
said.
Putting more money into the program would come months after
Obama signed a law aimed at improving its finances. Congress
bailed out the program after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and it
is nearly $20 billion in debt.
NO REFORMS, NO VOTE
The 67 votes against the bill stemmed largely from
Republican discontent with the lack of reforms to keep the flood
insurance program solvent.
Among these were Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan, the
2012 Republican vice presidential candidate, who said in a
statement it "would be irresponsible to raise an insolvent
program's debt ceiling without making the necessary reforms."
Standard homeowners' insurance does not cover flooding. The
government set up its flood insurance program in 1968 to provide
affordable insurance, impose flood management policies on
vulnerable communities and reduce federal disaster aid costs.
Critics of the program complain it is inefficient and say it
subsidizes people who live and build in dangerous and
environmentally sensitive flood zones.
While Friday's vote will ensure that claims by more than
100,000 homeowners will be paid, there are hundreds of thousands
of other homes and businesses destroyed by Sandy that did not
have flood insurance. Owners of many of these structures will
depend on disaster aid distributed through community development
block grants proposed in the remainder of the aid package.
But when the House returns to consider this portion on Jan.
15, Republicans bent on cutting spending will have a chance to
vote for a smaller amount. The package will be considered in two
parts - about $17 billion for immediate needs and another $33
billion for longer term projects.
Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, said he is
concerned about a fight over Republican plans to shrink the bill
or restrict access to aid that were not in an earlier,
Senate-passed version.
"We're worried," Schumer said, adding that he was now hoping
that Obama could sign the full package into law by the end of
January. The Senate returns from a recess after Obama's
inauguration on Jan. 21.
Republican aides said the House bill also will delete some
items that party members say are unrelated to storm damage in
the Northeast, such as funds for fishery replenishment in Alaska
and the Gulf Coast.
"We need to get the pork out," said Representative Darrell
Issa, a California Republican, who called for negotiations with
the Senate to resolve differences in the two aid packages before
the Jan. 15 vote.