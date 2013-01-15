U.S. Republicans seek cuts, offsets to Sandy disaster aid

* Amendment seeks $17 billion in across-the-board cuts
* Christie demands equal treatment for Sandy victims
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 The fight over federal aid to
victims of Superstorm Sandy resumed on Tuesday with the House
of Representatives set to consider $50.7 billion in additional
funds that some Republicans want to reduce or offset with other
spending cuts.
The aid package has been caught up for months in
congressional brawling over deficit reduction, tax rates and the
U.S. government debt limit.
The House will consider the aid in two parts - an initial
$17 billion to cover immediate emergency funding needs for
devastated East Coast communities and an amendment to add $33.7
billion in longer-term reconstruction funds.
In addition, several other amendments will be considered,
including one from Republican conservatives that would require
the $17 billion portion to be offset with an equal amount of
across-the-board reductions in spending for fiscal 2013 - a cut
of 1.63 percent.
Representative Mick Mulvaney of the South Carolina, who is
the lead sponsor of the offset amendment, said the Sandy aid
should not add to the federal debt.
"I do think this is a proper and appropriate function of the
government," Mulvaney told CNN. "My difficulty with it is that
it is simply not paid for. We're borrowing this additional money
to do this and I just think that's wrong."
Other Republican amendments aim to remove individual items
from the legislation, including $150 million in funding for
regional ocean partnership grants, $13 million for National
Weather Service investments and $9.8 million for rebuilding sea
walls on uninhabited islands in Connecticut.
Final House votes on the legislation are expected on Tuesday
evening. Congress on Jan. 4 passed an initial $9.7 billion to
keep the National Flood Insurance Program solvent and able to
pay homeowners' flood claims from Sandy.
But the bulk of the federal aid for victims of the Oct. 29
storm that devastated coastal areas from New Jersey to
Connecticut and killed more than 130 people has been tied up in
controversy.
CANCELED VOTE
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner infuriated New York and New
Jersey politicians on Jan. 1 when he canceled a vote for a
previous, $60.4 billion version of the legislation amid
Republican angst over accepting higher tax rates on the wealthy
in a deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.
The move prompted howls of protest that the largely
Democratic East Coast states were being treated much more
harshly than the Gulf Coast states that suffered massively from
Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Just 10 days after that storm,
Congress had approved $62 billion in federal disaster aid.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a rising star in the
Republican Party who is often touted as a potential 2016
presidential contender, said on Monday that he has been phoning
congressional leaders to demand equal treatment to victims of
other disasters, including Katrina and a 2011 tornado in Joplin,
Missouri.
"We don't expect anything more than that, but we will not
accept anything less," Christie told a news conference. "If they
want to make new rules about disasters, they picked the wrong
state to make the new rules with. And we're going to continue to
fight as hard as we need to."
The bipartisan National Governors Association also demanded
swift passage of the Sandy aid relief.
"Providing disaster relief is not and should never be a
political issue," the group said in a letter to House Speaker
John Boehner, a Republican, and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a
Democrat.
The letter was signed by Delaware Governor Jack Martell, a
Democrat, and Oklahoma Governor Mary Falling, a Republican.