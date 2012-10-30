版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 23:16 BJT

API says no delay in release of its weekly oil stocks report

WASHINGTON Oct 30 The American Petroleum Institute is still planning to release its weekly oil stocks report as scheduled on Tuesday, the group said.

Hurricane Sandy pummeled the U.S. east coast on Monday, shutting down the federal government and forcing the delay of some other official reports.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐