AT&T, T-Mobile USA to use each other's networks in NY, NJ

NEW YORK Oct 31 Rivals AT&T Inc and
T-Mobile USA have agreed to open their networks to customers of
the other company in New York and New Jersey where their
services were hurt by power outages and flooding after Hurricane
Sandy.
The companies said they had reached a network roaming
agreement and that customers would not see any change to their
current rate plans as a result of the roaming agreements.
Both operators use the same GSM wirelesss technology, which
means that their phones can work on each others network.
T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom.