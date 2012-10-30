Chase branches struggle with Sandy's aftermath

Oct 30 Sandy could be the toughest challenge yet
for the man who fixes JPMorgan Chase & Co's bank
branches after hurricanes.
The bank has more branches in and around New York than in
other areas like Florida that are more commonly hit by
hurricanes. And, with the city's subways damaged, getting
employees around will be tough, said Emmett Vollenweider, a
native of Louisiana who worked through the damage left by
Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Irene, among others.
The bank prepared for the storm days ago by restocking 3,200
automated teller machines in the region with currency.
"If there are large power outages, cash is king,"
Vollenweider said.
While some of the 1,050 Chase branches in the area were open
over the weekend, all were closed on Tuesday after super-storm
Sandy slammed the region with hurricane-force winds on Monday,
bringing flooding that crippled New York's subway system and
closed financial markets for two days.
Chase's initial goal is to reopen 100 or so branches that
the bank previously identified as hub locations that can be
reached by the greatest numbers of customers, even if not as
conveniently as before the storm. These locations must also be
within reach of enough employees to staff them.
The company has lined up 150 generators and diesel fuel to
power the branches, plus extra security guards to handle crowds
that may form when branches reopen.
The bank has hundreds of people out inspecting buildings and
hundreds more trying to reach employees to learn who will be
able to get to work, Vollenweider said
Executives at other major banks face similar tasks.
Officials at Wells Fargo & Co said 770 of their stores
in mid-Atlantic and northeastern states were closed.
Citigroup Inc had about 400 branches in the path of
the storm. All in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey,
Pennsylvania and Delaware were closed Tuesday. The bank aimed to
reopen branches in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and
Massachusetts in the afternoon.
Bank of America Corp, without giving numbers, said
it had closed branches in and around New York City, Washington,
and other banking centers in states including Maryland,
Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
Chase's closed branches in the New York region account for
about 20 percent of the bank's 5,600 branches across the United
States.
"This is the largest event we have ever dealt with,"
Vollenweider said.