版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 01:36 BJT

BATS says to close its markets on Tuesday

NEW YORK Oct 29 BAT Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange, said on Monday its U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Sandy, following a coordinated decision made by regulators and industry executives.

BATS said it will continue to monitor the situation on Tuesday and provide updates regarding the trading schedule for Wednesday as the situation progresses.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐