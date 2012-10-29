BATS says to close its markets on Tuesday

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 29 BAT Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange, said on Monday its U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Sandy, following a coordinated decision made by regulators and industry executives.
BATS said it will continue to monitor the situation on Tuesday and provide updates regarding the trading schedule for Wednesday as the situation progresses.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.