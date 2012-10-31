In 'Blackout City' - a quieter, emptier version of Manhattan

* No crowds in lower Manhattan after storm
* Businesses try to cope without power
* Radios are main source for news, information
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The residents and business
owners of lower Manhattan who have lost their electricity this
week are beginning to adjust to life in an unfamiliar place:
"Blackout City."
It is a largely quiet place, empty of the crowds that would
normally gather to shop, eat, and work there, patrolled by
slow-moving police cars with flashing lights and peopled by the
lonely bicyclist or dog-walker.
Cars pause at most small intersections and line up to cross
the large avenues where a steady stream of traffic moves,
unbroken by any lights. There is plenty of parking, because few
people want to hang around.
Inside as well as out, it is a chilly place. Hot showers and
cable TV are a dream for people living in darkened apartments,
eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and canned beans.
"Blackout City" dwellers are unable to connect with their
friends and relatives elsewhere, as the power outage has cut
most cell phone reception.
Most important to the restaurants and grocery stores was the
food that would soon begin to spoil in idle refrigerators.
"We're about to buy a couple of grills and start cooking
food and giving it away," said Shane McBride, chef for the tony
SoHo restaurant Balthazar as he directed staff on the sidewalk
outside. "But our first priority is to get everything clean."
Like nearly all businesses and homes in the lower part of
Manhattan island, Balthazar lost power late on Monday after
damage from the giant storm Sandy triggered an explosion in a
Consolidated Edison power station on 14th Street. The power
company has said it could take four days to restore electricity
to the area.
The storm, which killed 64 people, knocked out power for
millions and crippled transportation systems along the U.S. East
Coast, left a foot of water (.3 meters) in Balthazar's basement,
which McBride and his crew were in the process of cleaning out.
He said the roughly $70,000 worth of food in the freezers was
still good because of dry ice, but time was running out.
"Our goal is not to let any of the food go to waste," said
Erin Wendt, Balthazar's general manager.
CASH ONLY
On the second full day of the power outage, business owners
in "Blackout City" were beginning to assess the damage to their
stores and try to reopen, even without power.
Two retail workers crouched in the dark in an OMG Jeans
clothing store on Seventh Avenue and 22nd Street. They had been
told to open the store and write down any purchases in a ledger
- cash only as they had no way to take credit card payments. At
10 a.m. (1400 GMT), they had not made any sales and were hoping
to persuade the store's owner to close the shop.
A worker in a locksmith's shop a few blocks away had a
similar story after opening for business. She said she could not
operate any of the key-making equipment without power and was
considering closing again.
On Varick Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, four people
loaded food from a darkened McDonald's into an SUV.
The owner of the Gourmet Deli, a corner store on Seventh
Avenue and 17th Street, said he was planning on shipping back
spoiled food in his store to the distributor, who would
reimburse him.
But the man, who declined to identify himself, said he stood
to lose business while waiting for the power to return, adding
that most of his customers on Tuesday and Wednesday only wanted
coffee.
One of the customers, Toby Ludwig, said he was tired of
staying in his nearby apartment without power and was heading to
his father's house in Pennsylvania. He said he had been charging
his cell phone in his car and had let neighbors do so as well.
'SO EERIE'
On a shady block of Charles Street in the West Village,
Eileen Robert was sweeping up leaves in front of the brownstone
where she has lived for 23 years. She said she has never seen
such an extended blackout.
"It's pitch black at night and I've been afraid to walk my
dog," She said. "It's so eerie."
Unlike the blackout that struck New York City in 2003, this
time there are no neighbors hanging out on stoops or restaurants
opening their doors in the dark.
Robert, a senior vice president and director of townhouse
sales at the Corcoran Group real estate firm, said she decided
to stay to protect her house instead of going to stay with her
daughter who lives further uptown.
"I want to be here in case anything happens," said Robert,
whose office is without power and closed.
A few doors up the street was a man who offered a different
take on the situation in lower Manhattan.
"It's great," said Tony Villamena, who lives in Brooklyn,
where there is power, and has been working on a renovation job
on Charles Street.
"It's good to be reminded that not too long ago we lived
without electricity."
Villamena said there wasn't much work he could do without
power, but he was enjoying the quiet. It reminded him of his
time living on the Navajo Indian Reservation outside of
Flagstaff, Arizona.
"I liked living there - no power, no plumbing," he said.
Another example of the throwback to earlier times is the
importance of radios, which provide the main source of real-time
news and information, such as school closings and updates on the
city's transit system.
On Tuesday night, music floated out of the tiny speaker of a
hand-cranked radio behind the bar at 2A, an East Village bar.
Every so often, the radio went silent and had to be wound up
again.
Dim light from a row of candles on the bar flickered.
Conversation focused on the storm and the task of getting
through the day without power. A customer came in with plastic
bags to carry ice from the bar to his refrigerator at home.
Nearby, the Dorian Gray had fired up a generator. A neighbor
convinced the bar's staff to let him run a line to his
refrigerator. A small group of people waited outside hoping for
ice.