Bloomberg to close NYC parks, beaches as new storm approaches

Nov 6 New York City's parks and beaches will be
closed at noon on Wednesday for at least 24 hours as a new storm
system approaches just over a week after superstorm Sandy
devastated the region with widespread flooding and wind damage,
the mayor said on Tuesday.
"We just don't need to send our first responders into the
ocean to save someone who is being foolish," New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg also said city officials would try to evacuate
residents from some low-lying waterfront neighborhoods on
Wednesday when the nor'easter is forecast to strike the region.
He emphasized Wednesday's evacuations, designed to coincide
with high tides when the storm surge would be highest, would not
be as widespread as the mandatory evacuations of large parts of
the city ordered before Sandy hit the city last week.