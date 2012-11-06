UPDATE 1-Bloomberg to close NYC parks, beaches as new storm approaches

By Dan Burns
NEW YORK Nov 6 New York City's mayor took more
steps on Tuesday to prepare for a new storm forecast to strike
just a week after superstorm Sandy soaked the region with deadly
flooding and high winds that crippled transit and power systems.
With a Nor'easter storm forecast to strike the already
devastated area late on Wednesday, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said
residents in the city's lowest-lying areas will be evacuated to
shelters, exterior construction work must cease at noon on
Wednesday and parks and beaches will be closed at the same time
- for at least 24 hours.
"We just don't need to send our first responders into the
ocean to save someone who is being foolish," Bloomberg said.
He emphasized Wednesday's evacuations, designed to coincide
with high tides when the storm surge would be highest, would not
be as widespread as the mandatory evacuations of large parts of
the city ordered before Sandy hit the city last week. The new
evacuation zone includes the south shore of Staten Island - home
to nearly half of the 41 people killed in New York City by Sandy
- and the hard-hit Rockaways section of Queens.
The new storm was forecast to bring an inch (2.5 cm) of rain
possibly mixing with sleet, winds gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph),
and a surge of up to 4-1/2 feet (1.4 meters), with coastal
flooding expected near midnight on Wednesday, the mayor said.
"That makes trees that already have their base flooded more
likely to fall over, and that's something we're going to worry
about," Bloomberg said.
Areas that suffered erosion from Sandy's record-breaking
13.2 feet (4 meters) storm surge may have problems with the
smaller surge of the new storm, he said.
Still in the dark from the devastation caused by Sandy are
91,000 households in New York City waiting for power to be
restored.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the power restoration
efforts were disappointing at best.
"I am unsatisfied with the performance of all the utilities
.. I don't think their performance has been adequate - period,"
Cuomo said.
The additional crews brought in from around the country to
help get New York back on its feet after Sandy will be held
until the region recovers from the second natural disaster in as
many weeks, he said.
"I am directing the utility companies not to release any of
those crews" until we get through the next storm, Cuomo said.
He warned that the new front could further complicate a gas
shortage that has created long lines at the pumps, which Cuomo
blamed on "panic buying."
City sanitation crews have already removed 60,000 tons of
storm debris from Sandy in a scramble to get ahead of the new
storm, Bloomberg said. And the number of city schools plagued by
problems, some with no heat, has dropped to 47 from 57, he said.