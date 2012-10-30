Catastrophe bonds unbowed by Hurricane Sandy

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 30 Investors who have put their
money into specialist financial bonds which cover insurance
companies from huge natural disasters are unlikely to be hit
with big losses from monster storm Sandy even though it is one
of the biggest ever to hit the United States.
So-called catastrophe bonds represent an obscure part of the
insurance industry in which insurance and reinsurance companies
transfer extreme risks, such as those for earthquakes and
hurricanes, to financial market investors who receive a handsome
yield in return for agreeing to cover damages they consider
unlikely.
You would have thought a storm so big it's being called
'Frankenstorm' would cause cat bonds investors to worry about
losing their money, but not so. Cat bonds are designed to cover
natural catastrophes that are so big they only happen once every
250 years. Also, they need to hit specific locations at a
specific intensity to trigger a payout.
Disaster modelling company Eqecat said Sandy is likely to
cause insured losses of $5 billion to $10 billion
- big numbers, but not big enough to
significantly impact the cat bond sector.
"The current estimates of insured losses are not enough to
trigger full payouts from any exposed bonds," said Antonio
Guevara-Mazariego of cat bond broker Tullett Prebon.
Not even Hurricane Katrina caused huge losses for cat bond
investors. It only partially triggered one of the nine cat bonds
covering the Gulf region despite the 2005 hurricane being the
insurance industry's most costly natural disaster, causing $40
billion in claims.
HURRICANE HOT SPOTS
Sandy is in the right part of the world though - cat bond
transactions tend to cover U.S. hurricane hot spots such as
Florida, North Carolina and the Northeast - and other
potentially big and expensive disasters, such as Japanese
earthquakes and storms in Europe. But it would need a disaster
many times worse than Sandy to trigger a payout.
The publicly traded catastrophe bond market, with a
capitalization of about $16 billion, is still tiny - but the
percentage of cat bonds with exposure to U.S. hurricane risk
stands at 67 percent, according to GC Securities, part of broker
Guy Carpenter.
There are around 14 bonds totalling $3.6 billion that are
exposed to Hurricane Sandy's track along the East Coast of the
United States, which cover reinsurers such as Swiss Re
, Munich Re and SCOR, and big
American insurance companies including Chubb, American
Insurers Travelers Co Inc and USAA.
The chances of a bond triggering are low - around 1-2
percent in any year. Most of the transactions that are exposed
to Sandy use an industry loss index to calculate any losses.
In this instance, U.S.-based data aggregator Property Claims
Services (PCS) will provide a catastrophe loss estimate, which
is used to define whether an event qualifies under the terms of
the deal or not.
The brunt of the storm's financial impact is more likely to
end up falling on the National Flood Insurance Program, which is
responsible for almost all flood coverage in the country.
INVESTOR INTEREST
Investors are attracted to the high returns on cat bonds,
which are rated below investment grade
From 2007 to 2012, investors have seen an average annual
return of 8.32 percent from cat bonds, compared to 5.84 percent
from 3-5 year U.S. treasury notes and -1.15 percent from the S&P
500, according to the capital markets team at reinsurance broker
Aon Benfield.
Only eight bonds have ever paid out to the issuing insurer
because of a natural catastrophe from a total of 232 bonds
issued since the market's inception back in the early 1990s. But
regulations governing the market require that insurers must
cover themselves against the sort of huge disaster that a cat
bond would protect them from.
Cat bonds have not avoided losses altogether though. Some
transactions are structured so that a number of natural
disasters need to happen in order to create a payout. This
happened when a cat bond called Mariah Re was eventually
triggered after a string of devastating tornadoes struck the
United States in April and May 2011.
American Family Mutual Insurance, who sold the bond, claimed
$100 million from investors after the insured losses from each
tornado reached a point that triggered a payout.
Sandy is likely to qualify as an 'event' which could lead to
an overall loss when the bond matures if there are other linked
disaster under the terms of the bond.
Last year's Japanese earthquake triggered a cat bond issued
by Munich Re that forced investors to pay $300 million to the
reinsurer.
NATURAL DISASTERS
When huge natural disasters do happen, it boosts the demand
for cat bonds from insurers looking for alternative reinsurance
protection, by selling catastrophe-linked notes to capital
market investors.
"The market has seen catastrophe events of equal or greater
economic impact (than Sandy), and investors have remained
committed to the cat bond sector," said Guevara-Mazariego.
The market is likely to keep growing as investors look to
avoid exposure to faltering economic growth in the United States
and Europe.
Catastrophe bond issuance is likely to grow by 25 percent in
2012, reaching up to $7 billion by the end of the year,
according to brokers and investors.
Conservative investors, such as pension funds, are fuelling
booming demand for these specialized bonds, including PGGM, the
Dutch pension fund manager with $154 billion in assets under
management.
Sandy is another test of a relatively young market, but one
British-based cat bond investor said not to underestimate Mother
Nature just yet.
"I don't see any significant cat bond losses at the moment,
but the storm is still going and will be until the end of the
week," said Luca Albertini, chief executive officer at
Leadenhall Capital Partners.