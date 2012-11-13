版本:
2012年 11月 13日

U.S. Buckeye says eastern pipeline systems operating normally

Nov 13 U.S. midstream company Buckeye Partners LP said its eastern pipeline systems have resumed normal operations.

The firm said last week that many of the facilities supplying fuel to its eastern systems were without power after Hurricane Sandy and that infrastructure had been damaged.

Buckeye operates about 5,400 miles (8,700 km) of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate storage capacity of about 27.2 million barrels.

