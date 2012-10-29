CME Group to reopen stock-index, rate trading Monday evening

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CHICAGO Oct 29 CME Group Inc will reopen trading in stock-index and interest-rate futures and options Monday evening, the exchange operator said in a statement.
CME had closed the markets after U.S. stock-exchanges and the cash bond markets shut because of Hurricane Sandy.
CME will start up equity-index trading at 6 pm ET (0000 GMT), and close it back down at 9:15 ET (1315 GMT) Tuesday to coordinate with the closure of U.S. stock markets.
CME will reopen trading in Treasury, Eurodollar and other interest-rate contracts at 6 pm ET, and will resume normal trading hours thereafter.
Trading will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, it said.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.