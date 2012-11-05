版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 04:39 BJT

Five terminals tied to Linden facility back up this week- Colonial

NEW YORK Nov 5 Colonial Pipeline said on Monday that five customer terminals connected to its Linden, New Jersey, facility will resume operations this week.

Commercial power was restored to the terminal on Sunday and Colonial was delivering to 7 of its 20 customer terminals.

