Colonial Pipeline says Linden terminals returning to operations after Sandy

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK Nov 3 Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest gasoline and heating oil pipeline, said on Saturday it was delivering oil products to three oil product terminals in Linden, New Jersey, with six more expected on line by Monday after disruptions from the huge storm Sandy earlier this week.
Colonial said Line 3 into its terminus at the Linden tank farm in the New York Harbor was operating normally. The line usually carries about 700,000 bpd of oil products.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.