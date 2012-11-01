NBC benefit concert on Friday to aid Sandy victims

Nov 1 NBC will air a concert featuring singers
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Christina Aguilera on Friday
to benefit victims of monster storm Sandy, which devastated
parts of the U.S. Northeast with flooding and winds this week.
The special will be broadcast on the networks of NBC
Universal, and money collected from the program will be donated
to the American Red Cross relief efforts, NBC said on its
website.
The benefit concert, titled "Hurricane Sandy: Coming
Together," will be hosted by Today show anchor Matt Lauer, the
TV network said. Along with Springsteen, whose songs often
center on his upbringing on the New Jersey shore, most of the
performers are from areas hard-hit by the storm.
Other performers and appearances will include Billy Joel,
Sting, Brian Williams and Jimmy Fallon, NBC said.
At least 82 people in the United States and Canada died in
the superstorm, the largest storm by area to hit the United
States in decades. Millions of people remain without power, and
emergency teams have struggled to reach the worst-hit areas.