UPDATE 2-NJ's Springsteen, Bon Jovi join Sting in Sandy concert

NEW YORK Nov 1 New Jersey natives Bruce
Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi will join Sting and other top music
stars on Friday for a special television benefit concert on NBC
to aid victims of Sandy, the giant storm that killed scores and
devastated large sections of the U.S. Northeast.
The Walt Disney Co meanwhile announced a $2 million donation
for Hurricane Sandy relief efforts on Thursday, while Disney/ABC
Television Group designated Nov. 5 as a "Day of Giving" wherein
viewers of network and syndicated programming would be
encouraged to help.
Entertainment giant Viacom Inc. also announced a $1 million
donation to the Mayor's Fund NYC and local organizations.
Springsteen and Bon Jovi are both New Jersey natives who
have often taken inspiration from their home state and used
their star platform to highlight both its charms and challenges.
NBC said on Thursday that the commercial-free one-hour
telecast, "Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together," will air on Friday
night and will include appearances by Christina Aguilera, Billy
Joel, Jimmy Fallon and NBC News anchor Brian Williams.
The telethon, also to be shown on NBC Universal networks
Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4, MSNBC, Style, Syfy and USA and live
streamed on NBC.com, will benefit the American Red Cross, with
proceeds going toward victims of Hurricane Sandy.
"Today" show anchor Matt Lauer, who announced the concert on
air on Thursday, will host. Donors can also text the word
REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution.
On Tuesday, Springsteen tweeted a picture of the legendary
Stony Pony club in New Jersey, saying "The Stone Pony stands
proud despite hurricane Sandy!"
The club, at the ocean's edge in Asbury Park, N.J., one of
the shoreline communities lashed by the storm, has been
associated with Springsteen since he performed there early in
his career, and he continues to make appearances.
Bon Jovi cut short a promotional tour in the United Kingdom
to rush back to his home state, where he established a charity
restaurant several years ago.
"I really need to get back home having spoken to my wife and
kids," he told Britain's Daily Mail before flying out of London.
"I need to be with my people. Thankfully, my family are safe,"
he said, adding "The devastation is off the charts."
Large sections of the state, especially its famous
coastline, were devastated by the monster storm this week.
Most of the other telethon performers are also from areas
hard-hit by the storm, which killed at least 82 people in the
United States and Canada and was the largest storm by area to
hit the United States in decades. Millions remain without power,
and emergency teams have struggled to reach the worst-hit areas.
Announcing ABC's "Day of Giving" set for Monday, Anne
Sweeney, president of Disney-ABC Television Group, said, "This
coordinated effort between network and syndicated programming
spanning news, daytime, primetime and late night will reach tens
of millions of viewers with a specific call to action," such as
encouraging viewers to donate to the Red Cross.