ConEd restores parts of Lower East Side in Manhattan after Sandy

Nov 2 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said Friday afternoon it restored power to about 67,000 customers in parts of the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

This restoration follows the company's earlier announcement on Friday that it repaired the East 14th Street substation.

The loss of that substation Monday night during the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy, knocked out power to large sections of downtown Manhattan.

On its website, the company said it still had about 549,900 customers without power in New York City and Westchester County, but that outage total did not yet reflect the restoration of the Lower East Side neighborhoods, Con Edison said. Sandy affected more than 900,000 of Con Edison's more than 3 million customers.