ConEd: NY Sandy power outages slip; costs could reach $450 mln

NEW YORK Nov 11 Consolidated Edison Inc
on Sunday said about 3,900 customers in New York City and
Westchester County remained without electricity nearly two weeks
after Hurricane Sandy battered the U.S. Northeast.
Con Edison said its crews and thousands of utility workers
from around the country were working to restore power to its
more than 1 million customers affected by Sandy and the
Nor'easter storm that followed a week later.
Response and restoration costs for both storms were
estimated at $350 million to $450 million, the company said in a
statement.
Con Edison said it used its experience with Hurricane Irene
in August 2011 - previously the largest storm in the company's
history - as a basis for the cost estimates, but said Sandy
caused five times as many outages as Irene.
Hurricane Sandy came ashore on Oct. 29 in southern New
Jersey. A record storm surge across the Northeast, including in
New York City, caused flooding and widespread damage to much of
Con Edison's underground electrical equipment. In areas with
overhead power lines, workers had to contend with more than
100,000 downed wires, blocked roads and flooding.
Con Edison said it was "on track" to restore power by the
end of the weekend to virtually all customers who were affected
by Sandy and whose equipment can accept service.
In shoreline communities in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten
Island, the company had identified about 30,000 customers who
needed electrical equipment repaired and certified as safe
before service could be restored.
Approximately 8,000 of those customers now had service, but
others would not able to get service until their own internal
equipment was repaired, tested and certified by an electrician
as ready.
The company said it was working with the New York City
Buildings Department to expedite restoration for those
customers, and it continued to work closely with the New York
City Office of Emergency Management, the Westchester Office of
Emergency Services and other emergency officials.
Con Edison said it had gone through a year's worth of some
materials since Sandy, including the replacement of 60 miles of
electric cable, and it has responded to "tens of thousands of
locations."