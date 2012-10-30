版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 10:24 BJT

Con Edison workers trapped in NY power plant by Sandy -Reuters witness

NEW YORK Oct 30 Nineteen workers were trapped inside a Consolidated Edison power station on the east side of Manhattan Monday night by rising floodwaters that accompanied the surge from powerful storm Sandy, according to a Reuters witness.

A rescue worker, who declined to be named, said the station had suffered an explosion inside.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐