2012年 10月 30日

Con Edison shuts off power to part of Lower Manhattan due Sandy

Oct 29 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said on Monday that it had shut off power to part of Lower Manhattan to protect company equipment and customers and to allow for quicker restoration after Hurricane Sandy passes.

