版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 04:16 BJT

Con Edison restoring power to lower Manhattan after Sandy

Nov 2 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said Friday it will begin the process of restoring power to mid- and Lower Manhattan following repairs to its East 14th Street substation.

The loss of that substation Monday night during the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy, knocked out power to large sections of downtown Manhattan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐