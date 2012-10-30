UPDATE 1-U.S. companies hustle to re-staff, reopen after Sandy

* Saks, Macy's hope to open in New York City on Wednesday
* Wal-Mart says holiday plans intact
* Drugmakers look for other ways to ship
By Phil Wahba and Jessica Wohl
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Oct 30 After Hurricane Sandy
devastated the East Coast, companies scrambled on Tuesday to
assess the damage and figure out how to staff up as soon as
possible.
Transportation hubs in New York and Washington were closed
due to Sandy, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the country.
The storm bashed the coast for hours with high winds and waves
that caused widespread flooding, then Sandy dropped just below
hurricane status before making landfall on Monday night in New
Jersey.
With the holiday season quickly approaching, retailers in
particular hurried to get back to business.
Luxury department store Saks Inc said it would
reopen on Tuesday three of the stores that it had to close
because of Sandy, including stores in greater Washington and
Philadelphia.
The retailer's flagship on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, which
generates about 20 percent of company sales, along with five
other stores in New Jersey and Connecticut, are set to reopen on
Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
Saks said it would not be coordinating transportation for
employees.
"In the NYC store, many associates live nearby, and we can
operate the store with lower staffing levels if needed," a
representative said.
Similarly, Macy's Inc said its iconic Herald Square
flagship store in Manhattan, and others in the city and in parts
of New Jersey, would stay closed on Tuesday. Others in the East
will open through the course of the day.
"The determining factor is if the store and shopping center
have electricity, and if associates are able to get to work," a
Macy's spokesman said, adding that the company had 195 stores
closed all or part of the day Monday, about a quarter of its
footprint.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 267 stores closed as of late
Monday night due to the storm. By Tuesday afternoon, that was
down to 80 stores in 10 states.
The world's largest retailer said none of its facilities had
been seriously damaged and there was no disruption of holiday
planning.
The Wal-Mart emergency operations center in Bentonville,
Arkansas was running at full speed. Along with the meteorologist
on staff, there were people working on issues such as logistics,
emergency merchandise and fuel for generators.
"I think the lesson is that the East Coast needs to prepare
for hurricanes just like the Gulf Coast needs to because, you
know, that's an area that prior to Irene was not an issue," said
Mark Cooper, Wal-Mart's senior director of global emergency
management.
Ikea, which has nine stores from Maryland to Connecticut,
hopes to reopen all but the store in the Red Hook section of
Brooklyn on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the decision 10 years ago
to elevate the Red Hook store above the parking lot was
fortuitous, said spokesman Joseph Roth. "Certainly there is
water along the esplanade, the whole waterfront area there, but
the store itself appears to have weathered it relatively fine."
DESPERATELY SEEKING A CUP OF JOE
New Yorkers searching for a cup of coffee had more luck with
small chains or delis, or in some cases, Dunkin' Donuts
, than Starbucks.
On the Upper West Side of Manhattan, two Starbucks stores on
Broadway six blocks apart were both closed with a sign in the
window: "Blame the weatherman, not us. Sorry but we are closed
to inclement weather. We look forward to seeing you soon."
A nearby Dunkin' Donuts was also closed, no sign in the
window. But the French Roast on 85th and Broadway had a long
line of customers snaking out the door.
Dunkin' Donuts franchisees are responsible for making the
business decision to open their restaurants, a spokesman said,
adding that the stores at Rockefeller Center and Penn Station
were open.
Sue Chen, who owns three Dunkin' Donut stores on Long
Island, where almost a million homes and businesses were
powerless, was lucky enough to have power at two of her stores.
"I have to thank my manager," Chen said Tuesday from behind
the counter at her store in Sea Cliff, where she was pitching in
to help five employees keep up with demand. "Last night, at 2
o'clock, 3 o'clock, he came here and started to make the
bagels." Chen said workers at the Sea Cliff store all live
nearby, so the manager called and told them to come in.
About 250 Starbucks stores from Virginia to Maine were
closed, said spokeswoman Haley Drage. "All of our New York metro
stores are closed," she said, adding that the company is
assessing when they can be safely reopened.
"We're trying to ensure partner safety. We don't want
partners traveling if it's not safe," she said, noting that
authorities in many localities had urged residents to limit
traveling.
DRUGMAKERS SEEK ALTERNATIVES
Drugmakers, heavily concentrated in New York and New Jersey,
were also laid low by the storm. Novartis AG said all
offices in the area would remain closed Tuesday, as did top
insulin maker Novo Nordisk.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it had implemented a
continuity plan to ensure medicines would continue to be
distributed, especially given the numerous airport closures
still in effect. But the company also said there was sufficient
inventory in the supply chain to avoid serious disruptions.
Relatively high amounts of pharmaceuticals move by air,
since drugs are light and high-value items, meaning companies
like GSK have to arrange road transport in the meantime.
Multiply a decision like that by a few dozen or even
hundreds of companies, and Sandy could actually end up being a
boon to the trucking industry despite the short-term costs of
widespread road closures.
"In the long run, however, the effect is clearly positive,
perhaps close to $1 billion, because resupply and rebuilding
generates freight growth and because trucking is the mode of
choice for time-sensitive resupply," said Noel Perry, managing
director at transportation consulting firm FTR Associates.