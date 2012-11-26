New York City mayor to ask Congress for $9.8 bln for Sandy costs

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Nov 26 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Monday he will ask Congress for $9.8 billion to pay for superstorm Sandy costs not covered by insurance or other federal funds.
In a letter to New York's congressional delegation, Bloomberg said that total public, private and indirect losses to the city from the devastating late-October storm totaled an estimated $19 billion.
Of that, private insurance is expected to cover $3.8 billion, with Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements to cover at least an additional $5.4 billion, Bloomberg said in a statement.
The city will still need the additional $9.8 billion to help pay for costs that FEMA does not cover, like hazard mitigation, long-term housing and shoreline restoration and protection efforts, he said.
Bloomberg is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to speak with congressional leaders.
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application