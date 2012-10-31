版本:
NY's Cuomo to ask federal government to cover Sandy storm costs

NEW YORK Oct 31 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would formally request the U.S. federal government to reimburse up to 100 percent of the costs needed to clean up and repair damages from massive storm Sandy that hit the state this week.

In a letter to the President Barack Obama, Cuomo said that the "initial estimates project up to $6 billion in lost economic revenue in the greater metropolitan area and the State".

He added that "the "significant impact from Hurricane Sandy plainly warrant providing this assistance."

