NY's Cuomo to ask federal government to cover Sandy storm costs

NEW YORK Oct 31 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said he would formally request the U.S. federal government to
reimburse up to 100 percent of the costs needed to clean up and
repair damages from massive storm Sandy that hit the state this
week.
In a letter to the President Barack Obama, Cuomo said that
the "initial estimates project up to $6 billion in lost economic
revenue in the greater metropolitan area and the State".
He added that "the "significant impact from Hurricane Sandy
plainly warrant providing this assistance."