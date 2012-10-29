Dominion reduces output of Conn. Millstone 3 nuclear reactor - NRC

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 Dominion Resources Inc reduced the 1,233-megawatt (MW) Unit 3 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in Connecticut to about 75 percent as a precaution due to high intake water level from Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.
The unit had been operating at full power earlier Monday.
Nuclear power plants routinely reduce power as part of their normal operating procedures when conditions like high water levels are possible.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.