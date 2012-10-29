Dominion reduces output of Conn. Millstone 3 nuclear reactor - NRC

Oct 29 Dominion Resources Inc reduced the 1,233-megawatt (MW) Unit 3 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in Connecticut to about 75 percent as a precaution due to high intake water level from Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.

The unit had been operating at full power earlier Monday.

Nuclear power plants routinely reduce power as part of their normal operating procedures when conditions like high water levels are possible.