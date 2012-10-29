UPDATE 1-Dominion reduces output of Millstone 3 reactor - NRC

Oct 29 Dominion Resources Inc reduced the 1,233-megawatt (MW) Unit 3 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in Connecticut to about 75 percent as a precaution due to high intake water levels from Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said. The unit had been operating at full power earlier Monday. Nuclear power plants routinely reduce power as part of their normal operating procedures when conditions like high water levels are possible. Unit 2 at Millstone had shut by Oct. 9 for a planned refueling which was expected to last about a month. ** EIKON USERS: To see a live map of the forecast hurricane track - including the option to view all refineries, nuclear power plants and vessels in its path - please type the word "Hurricane" in a search window and select "Hurricane Tracker" from the options. ** ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Connecticut COUNTY: New London TOWN: Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Hartford, the state capital OPERATOR: Dominion Nuclear OWNER(S): Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct) Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct) - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct) - Central Vermont Public Service (1.73 pct) CAPACITY: 2,102 MW UNIT(S): 2 - 869-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized reactor 3 - 1,233-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Unit 2 - $424 million Unit 3 - $3.77 billion TIMELINE: 1966 - Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water reactor - construction permit issued 1970 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1970 - Unit 2 construction permit issued 1974 - Unit 3 construction permit issued 1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 1998 - Unit 1 retired 2001 - Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and others as part of the deregulation of the New England power markets 2005 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20 years 2009 - NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7 percent to about 1,230 MW 2035 - Unit 2 extended operating license expires 2045 - Unit 3 extended operating license expires