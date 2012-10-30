版本:
2012年 10月 30日 星期二 23:38 BJT

US EIA says Sandy delays natgas monthly, gross production reports

NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said due to storm related delays from Hurricane Sandy, the Natural Gas Monthly and monthly Natural Gas Gross Production reports would not be released on Wednesday as scheduled.

The agency said in an email it was hoping to release the reports on Friday "depending on the extent of the storm damage and delays."

