Hess: operations returning to normal at Port Reading terminal

NEW YORK Nov 4 Hess Corp said on Sunday operations are returning to normal at its Port Reading, New Jersey terminal, a day after power was partially restored at the facility and the adjoining 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery, following Hurricane Sandy's destructive sweep through the region.

The company added a high-powered pump at the terminal to load barges and bring much-needed gasoline supplies to New York and New Jersey stations. Hess will receive its first barge and first shipments from the Colonial Pipeline Sunday night after Sandy struck the terminal's dock.

Another marine terminal in Brooklyn has also resumed operations leaving Bayonne, Edgewater and Newark terminals in New Jersey and Roseton and Woodbridge terminals in New York still offline.

The Woodbridge terminal has reopened its rack operations on limited basis.

Most Hess-owned pumping stations in New York and New Jersey are open and in many cases are using back-up generators, the company said. However, lines still persist at the retail stations.

In an unprecedented move toward transparency, Hess published information on the levels of inventories at its New York and New Jersey gas stations, urging customers to visit stations that have more than 7,000 gallons of fuel in stock.

The data can be found here: bit.ly/Q9MQP4