Hess restoring production at Port Reading, NJ refinery

Nov 16 Hess Corp said on Friday it resumed production at its 70,000 barrel-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery, days after it began restarting the plant, which was shut down after Hurricane Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast.

The refinery will reach full rates early next week, a company spokesperson said.

