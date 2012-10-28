UPDATE 2-U.S. East Coast refineries cut output ahead of Sandy

* PBF, Hess, Phillips, Philadelphia Energy plants cut rates
* Pipelines begin to put storm plans into effect
* Coast Guard issues storm conditions for Mid-Atlantic
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Oil refineries along the U.S.
East Coast began to cut rates and companies prepared other
energy facilities on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Sandy's expected
landfall along New Jersey's barrier islands.
Sandy, forecast to come ashore late Monday, is expected to
create strong winds and dangerous flooding to the East Coast
from the Mid-Atlantic states to New England.
Gasoline and heating oil prices rose on Friday as the storm
threatened the region's six oil refineries, which hold 1.19
million barrels per day - or 7 percent of U.S. capacity.
As the storm threatened power supplies across the region,
PBF Energy, Phillips 66, Philadelphia Energy Solutions
and Hess Corp began reducing production from refineries
while other plants put emergency plans in place, according to
sources familiar with operations.
See FACTBOX on energy disruptions due to Sandy for complete
refinery details:
The CME Group halted all NYMEX floor trading for
Monday, although electronic trade, which makes up the lion's
share of the exchange's futures activity, will continue
normally.
PIPELINES PREPARE
The storm comes as low inventories of refined products,
especially distillates and heating oil, have stirred concerns of
potential price spikes during the winter heating season.
The Colonial Pipeline, a critical supply link for the East
Coast which carries about 15 percent of the country's gasoline
and diesel from Gulf Coast refineries up to the New York Harbor,
is preparing for the storm, spokesman Steve Baker said.
The pipeline activated its hurricane preparedness plan on
Friday afternoon and has started making sure emergency
generators are in place, as well as sandbagging critical areas
that may be prone to flooding.
Buckeye Pipeline, which owns and operates about 6,000 miles
(9,700 km) of oil product pipelines mostly north and west of
Philadelphia, has prepared a hurricane contingency plan.
"Buckeye will continue to operate their pipelines as
scheduled until the time that it is no longer safe to do so, or
power or product availability make it no longer possible to run
a particular line section," the company said in a statement.
"Buckeye has secured some generator capability that is being
staged strategically to provide temporary power to certain pump
stations," it said.
Vessels in and out of some southern and Mid-Atlantic ports
are operating under Coast Guard storm conditions.
In Hampton Roads, near Plains All American's
6.6-million-barrel crude and oil products storage facility in
Yorktown, Virginia, coastal waters are closed and under code
Zulu, the highest warning level. The warning extends from
Virginia to the Maryland/Delaware border, with expectations of
gale-force winds within 12 hours.
The New York Harbor is under Code Yankee, with gale-force
winds seen within 24 hours.
REFINERY RATES CUT
PBF Energy, which operates a 190,000-barrels-per-day plant
in Delaware City, began to cut rates by an unspecified amount on
the crude unit, coker and gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracking unit as well as some downstream units, a source
familiar with refinery operations said.
"We continue to treat this storm seriously. We have
comprehensive preparedness plans in place and will continue to
follow them as well," said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for
the company.
PBF Energy also owns the 180,000-bpd Paulsboro plant in
southern New Jersey, across the Delaware River from the
Philadelphia area.
Meanwhile, Hess Corp would begin to cut rates at its
70,000-bpd refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, at 6 p.m. EDT
(2200 GMT) as a precaution, a company spokesperson said.
Phillips 66 said on Sunday it had begun shutting its
238,000-barrels-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey in
preparation for Sandy.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions began to lower rates at its
330,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, the largest
plant on the East Coast, according to a source familiar with the
refinery. The plant had shut an acid unit but it was not clear
by how much rates had been cut at the other units.
Hurricane Irene, which hit the region in August 2011, caused
severe flooding and power outages along the East Coast as well
as some refinery disruptions. Phillips 66 closed the Bayway
refinery while other refiners cut rates, but the oil industry
escaped Irene with relatively little, if any, damage.
Delta Air Lines' 185,000-bpd Monroe Energy plant in
Trainer, Pennsylvania was monitoring the storm.
"We have not and do not anticipate changing operation at
this juncture," said a source familiar with operations. "We are
on the leeward side of the storm's path."