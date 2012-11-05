CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Fuel spill reported at NJ refinery after Sandy

(Corrects reference to size in spill in second and fourth
paragraphs)
NEW YORK Nov 5 Some 7,700 gallons of fuel
spilled from Phillips 66's Bayway refinery in Linden,
New Jersey, after Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Coast Guard said on
Monday, reporting an apparent second leak at the New York harbor
oil trading hub.
The spill was reported after residents in nearby Bayonne,
New Jersey, complained about diesel fumes. New Jersey
environmental protection officials said they were aware of a
very small spill at the Bayway plant.
It was not clear what type of fuel leaked from the refinery
or what measures were taken to contain it. A Phillips 66
spokesperson did not immediately reply to a message seeking
comment.
A much larger spill was reported last week at Motiva
Enterprise's Sewaren, New Jersey, terminal, which was
one of the hardest hit among the oil docks, tank farms and truck
depots that dot the harbor and supply fuel to the New York City
metropolis.
By Monday, authorities had skimmed and boomed about 322,000
of the total 378,000 gallons of diesel fuel that had leaked,
said New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesman
Larry Ragonese. Spills of refined fuels are typically easier to
clean up as they dissipate more quickly than heavy crude oil.
"There has been a real good response by the company and by
the Coast Guard. They have been great," he said. "The
contractors the company hired have virtually cleaned up most of
that escaped fuel and the bit that's left will be floating to
sea... And that was the one major spill we had."
The Coast Guard said about 14,800 feet of boom had been
deployed, and 457,519 gallons of oily-water mixture had been
recovered at Motiva, which is co-owned by Royal Dutch Shell
and state-owned Saudi Aramco.
The Coast Guard also reported that it had recovered 780,000
gallons of an oil-water mixture from Kinder Morgan's
Perth Amboy, New Jersey, fuel storage terminal, although Kinder
Morgan said that the liquid referred to a clean-up operation at
a separate terminal up the river, not its own tanks.
The Coast Guard said contractors were also examining a sheen
coming from a nearby Buckeye facility.
It was unclear whether the spill at Phillips 66's 238,000
Bayway refinery would have any impact on operations at the
refinery, a major gasoline producer in the region. The earlier
Motiva spill prompted the Coast Guard to restrict traffic
through the key Arthur Kill waterway, although those limits were
lifted by Monday so long as vessels move slowly.
The Linden refinery was shut ahead of Sandy and remained
idle even though electrical power was restored to the plant
earlier last week.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Eileen Houlihan; writing by
Jonathan Leff; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Peter Galloway and
Andrew Hay)