公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 22:21 BJT

US stock exchanges to discuss opening Wednesday-source

NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. equities exchanges, which have been shut down since Monday due to a massive storm that ravaged the East Coast, were discussing plans early Tuesday to open markets the following day, said a source at one of the exchanges.

"Our intention remains to open for business," on Wednesday, said a source at another exchange.

