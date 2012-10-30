REFILE-U.S. Exelon declares alert at New Jersey reactor due to storm

NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. power company Exelon Corp
on Monday declared an alert at the 615-MW Oyster Creek
nuclear power reactor in New Jersey due to rising ocean water
from Hurricane Sandy, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said.
An alert is the second lowest of the NRC's four emergency
classifications.
The NRC spokesman said if the flood waters contined to rise,
it could affect the reactor's service water pumps, which are
used for shut-down cooling and to cool the spent-fuel pool.
Since the plant was already shut for refueling, the NRC
spokesman said the company could use water from the fire hose to
cool the spent-fuel pool if necessary.