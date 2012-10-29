版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 03:55 BJT

U.S. federal government offices in Washington closed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON Oct 29 Federal government offices in Washington, D.C., will be closed to the public on Tuesday, as Hurricane Sandy threatens to cause extensive damage to the area.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that non-emergency employees will be granted administrative leave on Tuesday, and emergency employees are generally expected to report to their work sites.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐