版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 06:09 BJT

Two-thirds of NY city gas stations not selling gas-EIA

WASHINGTON Nov 2 About two-thirds of gas stations in the New York City area do not have gasoline available for sale after the state was battered by Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

In its survey of New York City gas stations, the agency said 3 percent were not selling gasoline because they had no power, 10 percent had power but no gasoline and 53 percent did not respond after multiple attempts by the agency to contact them.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐