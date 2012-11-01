UPDATE 2-Tempers fray as NY fuel crunch deepens, relief days away

* More than half of all NYC, NJ service stations shut down
* Storm Sandy cut power and damaged fuel infrastructure
* Wall Street banks in lower Manhattan reliant on generators
By David Sheppard and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Nov 1 The fuel supply crisis gripping
the New York area deepened on Thursday as the city's iconic
taxis started turning away business while drivers searched hours
for a tank of gas, and there were growing signs that the worst
of the crunch is not over.
Long, increasingly ill-tempered lines of motorists snaked
through New York and neighboring New Jersey, snarling traffic as
motorists hunted for the few service stations still operating in
the wake of the devastating storm Sandy. Less than half of the
thousands of stations in the region are open, officials said.
With major refineries, fuel terminals and oil pipelines
still out of service three days after Sandy, and demand picking
up as normal life resumes, the situation is getting worse
instead of better.
More than 4 million homes and businesses remain in the dark.
The need to find fuel for generators has led to competing lines
of people clutching red gasoline canisters at gas stations
across the region.
Corey Hill, a 40-year-old plumber, said he'd traveled for 10
hours through Queens and Brooklyn trying to find gasoline. A
long line was waiting as technicians tried to fix a generator at
the service station on the border of the two boroughs.
"I have people with emergencies waiting on me, but if I
can't get gas I can't get to my customers," Hill said.
"I got a little gas at one place, but it was a fight. The
roads are a disaster. I rolled the dice and came out here after
I heard they were starting up."
In New Jersey, a state known for its vast refining and oil
storage network and low gasoline taxes, less than 40 percent of
the 2,944 gas stations monitored by motoring group AAA had both
power and fuel. In New York City, as few as a third of the
stations were able to sell fuel for one of two reasons.
"If they have product, they don't have power; and many, if
they have power, don't have any product," said Ralph
Bombardiere, executive director of the New York State
Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops.
One line at a Hess station on 44th Street and 10th
Avenue in Midtown started an entire avenue over on 11th. A
separate line going straight down 10th Avenue ran for three
blocks, creating gridlock on the key thoroughfare.
The most immediate remedy arrived in the familiar form of
oil-tank trucks, which were driving as far as Delaware City -
three hours south - to pick up fresh fuel, according to PBF
Energy, whose two refineries emerged unscathed from Sandy.
But those 8,000-gallon dispatches are likely to be too few
and far between to make much of a difference in a region that is
still short of nearly half its normal gasoline, diesel and
heating fuel supplies after Sandy's destructive tear.
Even after power is restored to the vital network of oil
storage and import terminals and a key pipeline, it will take
time for operators to conduct the necessary safety checks and
resume normal operations, said Credit Suisse oil analyst Jan
Stuart. Meanwhile the region faces a supply shortfall of an
estimated 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) out of its typical
daily demand of 2.8 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet
fuel.
"People have been talking about this being a matter of days,
but in some cases it might well take weeks," he said. Credit
Suisse's downtown Manhattan offices are currently powered by
generators.
So far there have been few reports of higher gasoline prices
or gouging, but officials have warned that prices may rise if
supply in the region does not improve soon. The average price of
gasoline in New York was $3.927 a gallon according to AAA, down
5 cents on the previous week. In New Jersey, where fuel taxes
are lower, it was $3.546 a gallon.
NO RIDE FOR YOU
Some commuters hoping to get around with service cars were
disappointed. "We've had to cancel a lot of cars today because
there's not enough gas," said Joue Balulu, a partner at
Fone-A-Car in Brooklyn. "It's affecting everybody. Our drivers
have to go out to try and find gas."
At lunchtime on Thursday, the number of cabs operating in
New York City was down by around 30 percent on last week,
according to the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC),
despite increased demand with much of the mass transit system
still down.
"The priority for fuel is for medical and emergency response
vehicles," said Allan Fromberg, a spokesman for the NYC TLC.
"Taxis and other for-hire vehicles face the same challenges
that other businesses do in the storm's aftermath."
Fuel supplies are being choked off in several ways: two
refineries that make up a quarter of the region's gasoline and
diesel capacity are idle because of power outages or flooding;
the New York Harbor waterway that imports a fifth of the area's
fuel is still partly closed to traffic; Colonial Pipeline, a key
conduit from refineries on the Gulf Coast, hopes to resume only
limited deliveries on Friday.
But perhaps the biggest problem is getting fuel into the
storage tanks and terminals dotted around the Harbor, a critical
link in the supply chain used to break down large shipments into
smaller batches for shipment inland or loading on trucks.
At least a dozen such terminals accounting for more than a
third of the area's 75 million barrel storage capacity were
still shut; some lacked power, while others were damaged,
raising the prospect of lengthy repairs.
Motiva Enterprise, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell
and Saudi Aramco, was working to clean up an
8,000-barrel diesel fuel spill aftr Sandy damaged four storage
tanks at its Sewaren, New Jersey, facility, one of the biggest
on the harbor. The fuel fouled the critical Arthur Kill
Waterway.
The news was bad too from Hess Corp. and Phillips 66, whose
refineries just south of Newark remained shut with no estimate
for reopening. Phillips 66's Bayway plant, known to oil traders
as the 'gasoline machine', was damaged by flooding, a source
said.
HINGES ON POWER
Much of the recovery in fuel supplies depends on power
supplies, which may take more than a week to fully restore.
Consolidated Edison Inc said on Thursday it would not
fully restore electricity to the south end of Manhattan until
Saturday, and not for more than a week across the five boroughs.
Power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG)
said it would be seven to 10 days before it completed
repairs in New Jersey, though it has restored service to more
than half of the 1.7 million customers knocked out by Sandy.
The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority
(MTA), which on Thursday restarted a limited subway service,
said it had supplies to keep its buses running and was still
getting deliveries to its depots.
Near the entrance to the still closed Holland Tunnel that
normally links New Jersey to Manhattan, only one gas station out
of six was open. Powered by a generator, the BP site was
reserved for emergency service vehicles. Police cars lined the
road, turning away any civilian vehicles that tried to enter.
Car traffic coming into Manhattan has been restricted to
vehicles carrying three or more passengers until Friday.
Zipcar Inc, a car-sharing company that rents out
vehicles at an hourly or daily rate, said members late in
returning cars in New York or New Jersey because of traffic or
fuel shortages would not face the usual charges.
"Any members who are willing to wait in line for fuel, we're
willing to waive any late fees," said Dan Curtin, Zipcar's vice
president of fleet operations in Boston.