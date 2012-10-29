版本:
Hess completing shutdown of Port Reading refinery ahead of Sandy

NEW YORK Oct 29 Hess Corp said on Monday it shutting down its 70,000 barrel per day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery temporarily as a safety precaution ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

"We expect the refinery to be completely shut down by this afternoon. Its loading rack is now closed." the company spokeswoman said.

