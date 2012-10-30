版本:
Hess says Port Reading refinery lost power in Hurricane Sandy

NEW YORK Oct 30 Hess Corp. said on Tuesday its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, lost power on Monday night as Hurricane Sandy barreled through the state.

"We will determine a timeframe for restart when we know more about power restoration and have completed a post-storm restart of the facility," said a company spokesperson.

