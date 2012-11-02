Hess gets OK on barge to move gasoline out of Port Reading

NEW YORK Nov 2 Hess Corp said it received approval from regulatory authorities to use a barge without all necessary pollution controls to move gasoline from its 70,000 barrel-per-day Port Reading refinery, downed by Hurricane Sandy.

The refinery and the truck loading racks are still without power after Sandy stormed through New Jersey just south of the plant, making it necessary for the company to use a barge without a marine vapor recovery system to carry fuel to its gas stations.

The company said that 177 out of its 186 gas stations in New York and New Jersey are open and pumping gas.