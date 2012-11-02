Hess gets OK on barge to move gasoline out of Port Reading

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
NEW YORK Nov 2 Hess Corp said it received approval from regulatory authorities to use a barge without all necessary pollution controls to move gasoline from its 70,000 barrel-per-day Port Reading refinery, downed by Hurricane Sandy.
The refinery and the truck loading racks are still without power after Sandy stormed through New Jersey just south of the plant, making it necessary for the company to use a barge without a marine vapor recovery system to carry fuel to its gas stations.
The company said that 177 out of its 186 gas stations in New York and New Jersey are open and pumping gas.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei