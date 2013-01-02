版本:
U.S. House sets votes on Sandy storm aid-Rep. King

WASHINGTON Jan 2 The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Friday on a downpayment for federal disaster aid related to Superstorm Sandy to be followed later in the month with a vote on a larger chunk of funding, Representative Peter King said on Wednesday.

King, a Republican from New York, which was hit hard by the gigantic storm, said House Speaker John Boehner has promised a vote on Friday on $9 billion in money for the federal flood insurance program to help victims.

Another vote - on the remaining $51 billion in aid - would come on Jan. 15, King said.
