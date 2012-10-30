UPDATE 1-Fannie, Freddie give relief to borrowers hit by Hurricane Sandy

WASHINGTON Oct 30 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac on Tuesday extended their disaster-relief
policies to borrowers whose homes were damaged by Hurricane
Sandy.
The aid applies to property owners living in towns and
cities along the eastern United States that have been declared
disaster areas by President Barack Obama.
Millions of people were left reeling in the aftermath of the
super storm that made landfall on Monday and resulted in
flooding, wide-spread power outages and deaths.
The historic storm caused government offices and U.S.
financial markets to close on Monday and Tuesday. Preliminary
estimates show that damage could exceed $10 billion.
"Freddie Mac has authorized the nation's mortgage servicers
to provide a full range of mortgage-relief options to affected
borrowers with mortgages owned or guaranteed by Freddie Mac,"
said Tracy Mooney, senior vice president of single-family
servicing and real estate owned at Freddie Mac.
One of the options for people with Freddie Mac-backed loans
is forbearance on mortgage payments for up to one year. The
government-backed mortgage lender has told its servicers to
offer forbearance, which lets a borrower reduce or suspend
payments on a loan for a specific amount of time. This is done
on a case by case basis.
Freddie Mac said it "strongly encourages" servicers to help
affected borrowers with Freddie Mac-owned loans by suspending
foreclosure and eviction proceedings for up to 12 months,
waiving assessments of penalties or late fees against borrowers
with disaster-damaged homes and not reporting forbearance or
delinquencies caused by the disaster to credit bureaus.
Fannie Mae said its policy with mortgage servicers, updated
in 2009, allows borrowers to enter forbearance for up to 90 days
and perhaps even longer upon further appraisal. Fannie Mae said
servicers were reminded of the existing guidelines on disaster
relief in light of the recent storm.
"Servicers can evaluate for additional forbearance if
needed. They can automatically do up to a 90-day forbearance
plan, then determine if additional time is needed," said Andrew
Wilson, a Fannie Mae spokesman.
Fannie and Freddie, the two largest sources of housing
money, were taken over by the government in September 2008
during the financial crisis.
The government-controlled companies do not directly make
loans. Instead, they buy mortgages from lenders and repackage
them as securities for investors.