YOUR MONEY-Homeowners dodge Sandy deductibles, face other costs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 When the National Hurricane
Center declared Sandy a "post-tropical storm" just before it
made landfall, a lot of homeowners a c ross New Jersey, New York,
Connecticut and Maryland may have saved a lot of money. The
governors of these states have told insurance companies that
because the storm was not classified as a hurricane, the
insurers can't enforce costly hurricane deductibles on
storm-related claims.
In recent years, many insurers have added hurricane and wind
deductibles that can run as high as 5 percent of the covered
value of the homes. So a person who owns a home worth $500,000
suffering hurricane damage would be responsible for as much as
$25,000 before the insurance company would pay anything.
Catastrophe modeling estimates of damages from Sandy range
from $5 billion to $15 billion. The midpoint of that range
would make Sandy the sixth-most expensive "hurricane" in U.S.
history, said Robert Hartwig, president of the Insurance
Information Institute.
But while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced boldly
that "homeowners will not have to pay hurricane deductibles,"
this does not mean homeowners won't face any costs. Some
policies carve out wind damage from coverage altogether or levy
sizeable deductibles for wind damage even if it is not caused by
a hurricane. (New Jersey regulations prohibit that when it
pertains to a hurricane, the state's Department of Banking and
Insurance said.)
Furthermore, "insurers may fight this post-tropical idea,
and say we don't care what you call it," said Bob Hunter,
director of insurance for the Consumer Federation of America, a
watchdog group. "We won't know for a while because they won't
know for a couple of weeks when they settle a claim."
That may mean a protracted trip through the courts because
insurance contracts typically contain specific meteorological
language that state governors can't necessarily change by fiat.
"Ultimately, this is something a court will decide," said an
insurance attorney, who spoke to Reuters but did not want to be
identified. "Not Governor Cuomo."
Hunter suggested that any homeowners who are pressed to pay
a hurricane deductible in these states should immediately
contact their governor and state insurance commission in
writing. He also said that it would be helpful for people to
report this development on social media like Twitter and
Facebook so that others can be aware.
OTHER COSTS AND GRAY AREAS
If insurers do not apply the deductibles, they may try to
recoup costs in other ways.
Hartwig of the Insurance Information Institute said
insurance industry officials had meetings with New York's
Department of Financial Services and the governor's office to
convey their point that ultimately the cost of flood insurance
will have to rise as a result of the decision.
"Insurers will comply, but the broader point is that the
deductibles help keep the cost of insurance lower in coastal
areas," he said. "The cost to insurers has to be reflected in
the price that is charged, and now that has to include the
possibility of storms that are hurricanes being recategorized as
'post-tropical events.'"
Hartwig noted that people in the future will undoubtedly
continue to refer to the devastating storm as "Hurricane Sandy,"
and said New York State regulators years earlier approved the
language in insurance contracts that triggers when hurricane
deductibles go into effect.
"The unprecedented nature of the storm is going to be
something that insurers take a hard look at it, in terms of cost
damage, and also in terms of how the pricing works in coastal
parts of New York and other areas subject to hurricane
deductibles," he said.
He would not estimate how long the process of redetermining
pricing - which requires final approval from state regulators
-will take - nor the value of deductibles that insurers will
forgo.
Another battle could brew over "anti-concurrent causation
clauses" now contained in many policies, according to Hunter.
These pertain to damage that comes from two causes at once - say
wind and flooding, where wind damage would likely be covered,
but flooding not. So if a tree lands in the living room and at
the same time, the basement floods, suddenly neither would be
covered.
The language in policies is often ambiguous, which leaves
homeowners the opportunity to sue, Hunter said.