Slow-moving Hurricane Sandy marches toward U.S. East Coast

* Storm killed at least 41 across the Caribbean
* Sandy has potential to blanket eastern third of U.S.
* Widespread flooding and power outages feared
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, Oct 27 Hurricane Sandy pulled away from
the Bahamas on Saturday after killing at least 41 people in the
Caribbean, beginning a slow march toward the U.S. East Coast
where it threatens to hit as one of the worst storms in decades.
The late-season storm has been dubbed "Frankenstorm" by some
weather watchers because it will combine elements of a tropical
cyclone and a winter storm. Forecast models show it will have
all of the ingredients to morph into a massive and potentially
catastrophic "super storm."
Governors in states along the U.S. East Coast declared
states of emergency on Friday, and officials urged residents to
stock up on food, water and batteries in the event the storm
develops as forecast.
The U.S. Navy ordered all ships in the Norfolk, Virginia,
area, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, out to sea
to ride out the approaching storm.
"We're expecting a large, large storm," said Louis
Uccellini, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's Center for Environmental Prediction. "The
circulation of this storm as it approaches the coast could cover
about the eastern third of the United States."
Sandy, a Category 1 hurricane, battered the Bahamas
southeast of Florida on Friday after causing at least 41 deaths
across the Caribbean. The storm was expected to crawl northward
on Saturday and Sunday and then turn inland toward the U.S.
coast.
On its current projected track, Sandy could make landfall on
Monday night or Tuesday somewhere between North Carolina and
southern New England, forecasters said.
The storm packs the potential to cause widespread power
outages and unleash flooding and even dump snow as far inland as
West Virginia. It also threatens to disrupt air travel all along
the U.S. East Coast.
Late Friday, Sandy was about 395 miles (630 km)
south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, packing sustained
winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour).
It was moving slowly over the Atlantic at 7 mph (11 kph),
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Sandy was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm before
strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane over open water on
Sunday.
The storm, coming in the final weeks before the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 6, was presenting a challenge to
the campaigns of U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
Romney canceled a rally scheduled for Sunday evening in
Virginia Beach, Virginia. President Barack Obama's re-election
campaign announced that Vice President Joe Biden also canceled a
Saturday trip to Virginia Beach.
Ahead of the election, millions of Americans are taking
advantage of early voting arrangements to cast their ballots.
State officials said they had put in place contingency plans in
case Sandy caused extended power outages or other problems that
could disrupt voting.
In New York City, officials were considering shutting down
the country's largest mass transit system, worried the storm's
impact could cause flooding or high winds that would endanger
subways and buses.
Much of Florida's northeast coast was under a tropical storm
warning and storm watches extended up the coast through South
Carolina.
Along North Carolina's Outer Banks, which jut out into the
Atlantic, vacationers in large camper trailers and motor homes
streamed off the barrier islands.
Many forecasters are warning that Sandy could be more
destructive than last year's Hurricane Irene, which caused
billions of dollars in damage across the U.S. Northeast.