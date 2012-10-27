UPDATE 3-'Super storm' Sandy regains hurricane strength

* Has potential to blanket eastern third of U.S.
* It killed at least 41 across the Caribbean
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, Oct 27 Tropical cyclone Sandy revved back
up to hurricane strength on Saturday as it churned toward the
U.S. northeast coast where it threatens to become one of the
worst storms in decades.
The late-season storm has been dubbed "Frankenstorm" by some
weather watchers because it will combine elements of a tropical
cyclone and a winter storm and is forecast to reach the U.S.
coast close to Halloween.
Forecast models show it will have all the ingredients to
morph into a so-called "super storm."
Governors in states along the U.S. East Coast declared
emergencies on Friday, with officials urging residents to stock
up on food, water and batteries.
The U.S. Navy ordered all ships in the Norfolk, Virginia,
area, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, out to sea
to ride out the approaching storm.
"We're expecting a large, large storm," said Louis
Uccellini, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's Center for Environmental Prediction. "The
circulation of this storm as it approaches the coast could cover
about the eastern third of the United States."
Sandy battered the Bahamas southeast of Florida on Friday
after causing widespread destruction in eastern Cuba a day
earlier. Th e storm was expected to crawl northward on Saturday
and Sunday and then turn toward the U.S. coast.
Sandy's powerful winds and rains were blamed for 41 deaths
in several Caribbean countries, including 11 in Cuba. Most were
killed by falling trees and building collapses.
On its current projected track, Sandy could make U.S.
landfall on Monday night or Tuesday somewhere between North
Carolina and southern New England, forecasters said.
The storm has the potential to cause widespread power
outages and to unleash flooding and even dump snow as far inland
as Ohio. It also threatens to disrupt air travel along the U.S.
East Coast.
At 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), Sandy was about 335 miles (540 km)
southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and packing top
sustained winds of 75 miles (120 km) per hour, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center.
It had earlier dropped just below hurricane strength but
little overall change on strength was expected ahead of its
anticipated U.S. landfall early next week, the Miami-based
Hurricane Center said.
The storm picked up a little forward speed overnight but was
still moving slowly over the Atlantic at 10 mph (17 kph).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The massive storm has continued to grow in size with
tropical force winds extending 450 miles (725 km) from its
center, government forecasters said.
Coming in the final weeks before the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 6, the storm was presenting a challenge to the
campaigns of U.S. President Barack Obama and his Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
Romney canceled a rally scheduled for Sunday evening in
Virginia Beach, Virginia, while Obama's re-election campaign
announced that Vice President Joe Biden had also canceled a
Saturday trip to that city.
Ahead of the election, millions of Americans are taking
advantage of early voting arrangements to cast their ballots.
State officials said they had put in place contingency plans in
case Sandy caused extended power outages or other problems that
could disrupt voting.
In New York City, officials were considering shutting down
the country's largest mass transit system because they were
worried the storm's impact could cause flooding or high winds
that might endanger subways and buses.
Much of Florida's northeast coast was under a tropical storm
warning and storm warnings and watches extended up the coast
through most of South Carolina and North Carolina.
Along North Carolina's Outer Banks, which jut out into the
Atlantic, vacationers in large camper trailers and motor homes
streamed off the barrier islands.
Many forecasters are warning that Sandy could be more
destructive than last year's Hurricane Irene, which caused
billions of dollars in damage across the U.S. Northeast.