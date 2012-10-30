HOW TO PLAY IT: Preparing for the stock market to reopen after Sandy

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 As residents and businesses
clean up from one of the worst storms to hit the U.S. East Coast
in memory, investors are preparing for the stock market reaction
by betting on or against insurers, casino companies and home
improvement stores.
U.S. stock markets were closed Monday and Tuesday, the first
time that weather caused a two-day market shutdown since the
Great Blizzard of 1888.
While few analysts and strategists expect massive volatility
when the market reopens Wednesday, there is likely to be some
choppiness as the date coincides with the end of the fiscal year
for many mutual funds. That could contribute to an additional
wave of selling that day, fund managers said.
Due to tax rules, many funds have to sell any
underperformers by the end of trading on Wednesday to avoid
taxes on some of their portfolio gains. Eric Marshall, a mutual
fund manager at Hodges Capital in Dallas, who co-manages five
funds, said that his firm is moving all of the selling it
planned to do Monday and Tuesday to Wednesday instead.
"This is going to drive volatility on top of what we're
already expecting from the aftermath of the storm," he said.
There could be additional turmoil caused by the end of a
lock-up for many employees of Facebook Inc, who can sell
their shares on Wednesday. The lock-up expired on Monday.
Here are some of the strategies investors and analysts are
turning to in preparation of the markets reopening.
SECTORS AFFECTED
Home improvement companies, insurers, casino companies and
utilities will likely make strong moves at the market open,
analysts said.
Gaming companies with casinos in flood-ravaged Atlantic
City, where part of the city's historic boardwalk washed away,
are among the most likely to be materially affected by the
storm, said Tim Ralph, a money manager with Biltmore Capital in
Princeton, New Jersey, responsible for approximately $600
million in assets under management.
"These big hotels haven't reported much property damage yet,
but you have to expect that their gaming revenues will be down
significantly," he said Tuesday afternoon.
Caesars Entertainment Corp, for instance, operates
four casinos in the flood-ravaged city, while MGM Resorts
International is behind the city's high-end Borgata
casino.
Utilities like Verizon, Consolidated Edison
and Comcast could also fall sharply because of the
costs of clean-up and associated overtime, Ralph said.
The impact on insurers is also going to be scrutinized,
said Marshall, the fund manager.
"It's hard to completely size up the magnitude of the
damage," he said, particularly given the fact that it hit an
area that represents roughly one-sixth of the U.S. population.
Joe Heider, a Cleveland-based wealth manager at Rehmann, a
firm that has $2 billion under management, said the stock market
will likely be volatile at the open Wednesday because of
built-up order flow but then ease off by the afternoon. He
expects that insurers will have the most significant losses.
Investors who want to take a bet against the sector could
opt to short the $116 million SPDR S&P Insurance exchange-traded
fund. The ETF, which costs 35 cents per $100 invested,
holds 44 U.S. insurers. Its top holdings include Progressive
Corp and Arch Capital.
Some fund managers expect any declines in the shares to
create a buying opportunity because the losses from the storm
should allow the insurers to raise prices.
"We have a laundry list of names that we think could open
weaker and would be a great opportunity to buy," said Sandy
Villere, a New Orleans-based fund manager at Villere and Co.
"Ultimately, this may offer (insurers) an opportunity to raise
prices down the road and it could be a positive for the company.
This event could have nothing to do with their profitability
from an operating standpoint."
One stock he's not going to bet on: Generac, which
makes generators. "I keep getting calls from clients to buy
Generac, and I have to explain that (the company) has already
rallied ... that play is already over." Shares of Generac rose
8.7 percent last week in anticipation of increased demand for
generators because of the storm.
Home improvement companies like Home Depot and Lowes
will likely have sharp moves higher at the open,
Marshall noted, but those gains or losses will not be
sustainable over the next two or three weeks, when investor
attention will move back to the election and the possibility of
big government spending cuts and tax rises early next year, he
said.
The market will likely reopen as if it were the day after a
long weekend, said Todd Salamone, director of research at Todd
Salamone, director of research at Cincinnati-based Schaeffer's
Investments. "It's just going to be a question of what news will
be digested," he said, including stimulus from the central bank
in Japan and an improvement in the Case-Schiller housing
index that came out Tuesday. The government's monthly
unemployment report is also expected Friday.
Brian Gendreau, market strategist with Cetera Financial
Group, said that markets tend to rebound to their previous
levels within five days after natural disasters. The exception
to that rule was the Japan tsunami.
"The U.S. is a very big economy, and while the magnitude of
this storm could be in the billions it's actually very small in
relation to GDP," he said.